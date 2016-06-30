Is This Why Gorillaz Deleted Their Videos Off YouTube?

Morrissey Biopic England Is Mine Release Date & Pics Revealed
Find out when you can see the film and get new pictures courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Could we be expecting new visuals from the animated outfit in the near future?
Gorillaz deleted videos on their official YouTube account this week, and some fans are wondering why.
The creators of the animated outfit have been very busy lately, with Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett both confirming work was well underway on their "fast" and energetic LP.
Despite Jamie Hewlett suggesting we won't see the release of their "really f***ing special" album until 2017, there seems to be a lot of activity on their YouTube account suggesting otherwise.
After removing the catalogue of their biggest hits, they were soon uploaded again in HD, allowing fans to watch the likes of Feel Good Inc. and Clint Eastwood in all their glory.
See them below:
Is it simply a case of wanting to show off their videos as much as possible, or are they paving the way for a debuting a fresh look at the cartoon band.
If The 1975 going on a Twitter blackout and Radiohead deleting all of their internet presence is anything to go by, then we could very well be expecting something new.
Watch this space.
Meanwhile, Gorillaz co-creator and Blur frontman Damon Albarn became one of the first musicians to comment on the results of the EU Referendum at Glastonbury Festival this year.
Taking to the Pyramid Stage with The Orchestra Of Syrian Musicians, he told the crowd, "democracy has failed us," before adding: "I just want all of you to know, when we leave here, we can change that decision.
"It is possible."
Watch him onstage below:
Damon Albarn first Glastonbury star to mention EU result. "Democracy failed us because it was ill-informed." pic.twitter.com/4tnok61MUH— Kaya Burgess (@kayaburgess) June 24, 2016
Find out when you can see the film and get new pictures courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival.
As Emily Eavis teases more secrets still to come, Radio X ponders which "really big" acts could turn up to the festival this year.
The track will mark the band's first new material since their 2015 Drones album.
Tim Burgess didn't seem to like Kasabian's recent interview where it appeared they said there were no rock bands left.
We've all got sport to blame, apparently.
Tim Burgess and co. have placed tickets to Courteeners' Emirates Old Trafford gig in a signed vinyl of their Different Days LP.
We’ve thrown together a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time. Trust us, they’re better than scrolling through your Twitter feed.
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
Comments
Powered by Facebook