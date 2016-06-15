There Might Be A Wait For Gorillaz's "Really F*cking Special" Album...

15th June 2016, 13:30

Animator Jamie Hewlett told fans he didn't want to rush the process.

Gorillaz - Demon Days

Fans of Gorillaz will have to wait a bit longer to hear their new album, as apparently it won't be ready until 2017.

According to fan Instagram account, gorillaz.namerica , the band's co-collaborator, Jamie Hewlett, revealed the music was "really fucking special" and "can't be rushed".

Fan - who posed for a snap with the animator his The Suggestionists exhibition in New York - explained: "WE GOT JAMIE NEWS! This here is HIM and our friend Linda. JAMIE says new GORILLAZ is special, really fuckin special. Can't be rushed. 2017, yo. Fuck. So, guys, that Gorilla Fund, we got time."

 

A photo posted by GorillazNorthAmerica (@gorillaz.northamerica) onJun 12, 2016 at 6:38am PDT

Damon Albarn was also out supporting his friend and co-collaborator at the Woodword Gallery, with a fan posting a picture of the pair on Instagram:

 

#JamieHewlett and #damonalbarn at #TheSuggestionists tonite @woodward_gallery!!

A photo posted by GHOST (@ghostoneldridge) onJun 11, 2016 at 6:55pm PDT

The Blur man previously teased their upcoming studio effort, as "fast" and energetic, while Hewlett gave fans a sneak peek into their studio sessions.

 

Remi X

A video posted by hewll (@hewll) onMay 13, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

Comments

