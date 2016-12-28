Watch George Michael Sing Queen's Somebody To Love As Bowie Applauds

Since the news of the sad passing of George Michael this Christmas, videos have resurfaced which show the brilliance of the British singer.

One such video sees the Wham! star singing Queen's Somebody To Love with the surviving members of the band, while preparing for Freddie Mercury's tribute concert in 1992.

Not only does he provide an absolutely stunning rendition of the track, but the special clip also sees the late David Bowie and Seal bop along to his performance and applaud at the end.

Watch the brilliant footage below:

As The Independent notes, Michael referred to it “the proudest moment of (his) career," but added it was "mixed with real sadness,” due to the fact he had still not made his own homosexuality public, and his then-secret-boyfriend would die of an AIDS-related illness a year later.

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness - which took place on Easter Monday 20 April 1992 - also saw the likes of Seal, David Bowie, Axl Rose and Annie Lennox perform to an audience of 72,000 at Wembley Stadium in a show which was broadcast to over 76 countries across the world.

The concert not only proved to be a fitting tribute to the world class performer who died due to a result of AIDS on 24 November 1991, but it also served to raise awareness and funds for the disease.

Watch George Michael's famous live performance at the Wembley concert here: