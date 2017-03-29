George Michael Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony

George Michael has been laid to rest.

The Careless Whisper singer passed away on Christmas Day 2016, but his funeral is said to have taken place today (Wednesday 29 March) at Highgate Cemetery in North London.

As reported by Metro Online,his family have confirmed the news, releasing a statement which reads: " We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend.

"George Michael’s family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support. We ask that the family’s wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion"

"No further details will be released."

George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was seen arriving for the intimate service shortly after 2pm, while mourners also included the singer's friends Kate Moss and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

There was no hearse, with the body of the 53-year-old singer - which was to be buried alongside George's beloved mother - believed to have been transported inside a private ambulance.

According to The Sun newspaper, it was claimed that the l eft his £10 million London mansion to his older sister Melanie, 55, who used it as her base while planning her brother's funeral.

A source said: "George was very close to his whole family but he had a particularly special bond with Melanie, who was by his side at the height of his fame.

"She adores the Highgate house, one of the first he bought. They shared some wonderful times there and it has a special place in her heart. Melanie is staying there at the moment while she organises the funeral."