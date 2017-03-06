Gary Lightbody Shares Covers, Teases New Snow Patrol Album

Iman Shares Rare Photo Of David Bowie's Daughter Lexi
The Chasing Cars singer has set up a website sharing covers of everyone from Leonard Cohen to Simon & Garfunkel.
Gary Lightbody has launched a new website of covers and teased new Snow Patrol music.
The Snow Patrol frontman took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "I set up a website that looks like this at garylightbody.com. At the moment it has 15 cover versions on it including Bon Iver, Foy Vance, Ryan Adams, Leonard Cohen and John Martyn. I'll put up other things as I go but for now there's some covers. Been recording them while I write the snow patrol album. I also bake."
The website features 15 tracks, which include Lightbody's renditions of Leonard Cohen's Suzanne, Chis Issac's Wicked Games and Simon & Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water.
The new album teased by the Chocolate singer would mark the band's seventh studio release, following 2011's Fallen Empires.
