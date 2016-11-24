Freddie Mercury's Isolated We Are The Champions Vocal Is The Best Thing You'll Hear Today

The legend that is Freddie Mercury died twenty five years ago today (November 24th). He has, and quite rightly so, gone down in history as one of pop music's best, and most unique, talents.

Freddie's charisma and performance ability made Queen one of the biggest bands of the last fifty years, but it's his incredible voice that has cemented the band as one of the all time greats.

He had so many stellar vocal performances, but we've picked up the below as a particularly special one. Take a listen to the isolated version of We Are The Champions.

And just for good measure, you can take a listen to Mr. Mercury and his colleagues Brian May and Roger Taylor doing Somebody To Love as well.

RIP Freddie Mercury.