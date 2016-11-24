Freddie Mercury's Isolated We Are The Champions Vocal Is The Best Thing You'll Hear Today

Fancy Pulling At A Festival? Apparently These Are Your Chances...
A study conducted by Plenty Of Fish asked singles how likely they'd be to hook up at a music event.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This proves what an incredibly rare talent the Queen frontman was.
The legend that is Freddie Mercury died twenty five years ago today (November 24th). He has, and quite rightly so, gone down in history as one of pop music's best, and most unique, talents.
Freddie's charisma and performance ability made Queen one of the biggest bands of the last fifty years, but it's his incredible voice that has cemented the band as one of the all time greats.
He had so many stellar vocal performances, but we've picked up the below as a particularly special one. Take a listen to the isolated version of We Are The Champions.
And just for good measure, you can take a listen to Mr. Mercury and his colleagues Brian May and Roger Taylor doing Somebody To Love as well.
RIP Freddie Mercury.
A study conducted by Plenty Of Fish asked singles how likely they'd be to hook up at a music event.
These figures from the Office of National Statistics could make you change your career.
Could we BE any more excited?
The duo have debuted the first cut from their How Did We Get So Dark? album.
According to reports, the brains behind The Pengest Munch is going to make it to print.
There's just one catch...
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Comments
Powered by Facebook