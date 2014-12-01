Fleetwood Mac to headline Isle of Wight Festival 2015

Fleetwood Mac have announced they're playing next year's Isle of Wight festival, and organisers are saying it's the only festival the band will play in 2015.



The band said:"We've always wanted to come to the UK to play The Isle of Wight Festival, and so we are delighted that in 2015, we are finally making it happen!



"So many of our fellow artists and friends have played at this historic event over the years, and we can't wait to see all of our fans on the island next summer."



The classic line-up of the band has reunited for a series of tour dates over the next few months, with Christine McVie rejoining the group for the shows. The band's first incarnation got together in London in 1967.



Festival organiser John Giddings said: "It's no secret that Fleetwood Mac have been on my wishlist for The Isle of Wight Festival for some time now, so I'm very pleased and extremely proud to have them headline next year's event.



"With Christine now back in the band too, it is going to be a momentous occasion, a moment in music history."



The band had long been rumoured as potential Glastonbury headliners and have sold more than 100m records, with hits like Go Your Own Way, Landslide and Rhiannon.



Tickets for the festival go on sale at 9am on 5 December here .