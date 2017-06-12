Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Pays Tribute To Adam West

The creator of Family Guy has Seth MacFarlane has shared a touching tribute to Adam West, following the sad news of his passing last week.

The actor - who rose to fame after playing Batman in in the 1960s television series - depicted himself as Mayor West in the animated adult comedy.

Taking to Twitter, animated show's creator wrote: "Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around.

“His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.”

“I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

See his full post here:

Adam West passed away peacefully on Friday 9 June according to his family, who wrote in a statement: “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero.”

Adam’s tongue-in-cheek portrayal of Bruce Wayne and his heroic alter-ego became a surprise cult hit with its premiere on US television in 1966, and although the show was a huge success, the star found himself struggling to get other work as he had become synonymous with the popular character.

In later life West made a cameo appearances in various comedies, including The Simpsons, 30 Rock and SpongeBob SquarePants, but he was arguably most know for his recurring role as the mayor of Family Guy's fictional town of Quahog.