Ewan McGregor Snubs GMB Following Piers Morgan's Women's March Comments

Ewan McGregor has claimed he refused to appear on Good Morning Britain, after discovering that he'd be chatting to Piers Morgan.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor said "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch ."

McGregor was referring to comments Morgan made about the Women's Marches that happened around the world this weekend. Amongst other things, Morgan said "This #WomensMarch wasn't about equality, it was about Trump-bashing, bomb threats & hateful jibes at other women."

Morgan didn't take too kindly to McGregor's refusal to speak with him, tweeting "Vainspotting" and "A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward."

A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward. https://t.co/z5HmkFASwM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Ewan McGregor also dropped by to talk to Chris Moyles about his new film T2 Trainspotting. Speaking about the movie, McGregor said "It was like looking back on my life in a way. It was so moving. I was in absolute floods of tears by the end of it."

You can watch the clip below.

Play Ewan McGregor: "T2 was like looking back on my life" The Trainspotting actor told Chris Moyles how the film left him in floods of tears. 01:06

T2 is out this Friday (January 27th).