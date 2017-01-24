Ewan McGregor Snubs GMB Following Piers Morgan's Women's March Comments

David Beckham Embarrassed Son Brooklyn In The Best Way Ever
To be fair, he should be at school...
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The T2 actor tweeted about his refusal to appear with the broadcaster on Good Morning Britain.
Ewan McGregor has claimed he refused to appear on Good Morning Britain, after discovering that he'd be chatting to Piers Morgan.
Taking to Twitter, McGregor said "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch ."
Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch— Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) 24 January 2017
McGregor was referring to comments Morgan made about the Women's Marches that happened around the world this weekend. Amongst other things, Morgan said "This #WomensMarch wasn't about equality, it was about Trump-bashing, bomb threats & hateful jibes at other women."
Morgan didn't take too kindly to McGregor's refusal to speak with him, tweeting "Vainspotting" and "A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward."
A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward. https://t.co/z5HmkFASwM— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017
Ewan McGregor also dropped by to talk to Chris Moyles about his new film T2 Trainspotting. Speaking about the movie, McGregor said "It was like looking back on my life in a way. It was so moving. I was in absolute floods of tears by the end of it."
You can watch the clip below.
Ewan McGregor: "T2 was like looking back on my life"
The Trainspotting actor told Chris Moyles how the film left him in floods of tears.
01:06
T2 is out this Friday (January 27th).
To be fair, he should be at school...
The Trainspotting star told Chris Moyles why he's gone bald.
The What Went Down outfit will make their UK festival exclusive at the Victoria Park event.
The Young Chasers four-piece will join the trio at their Alexandra Palace gig.
The actor told Radio X's Chris Moyles that seeing the Trainspotting sequel was like "looking back on (his) life".
Will The Verve legend be joined by Liam Gallagher at either of his new dates?
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
On 22 January 1984, the Apple Mac made its first appearance. Radio X looks at the best songs about gadgets and technology.
On 21 January 1976, Concorde began its first commercial service as a supersonic airline. Radio X takes a look at some of the greatest ever songs about flying, planes and travelling at the speed of sound.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook