Ed Sheeran For Teenage Cancer Trust Gig

The Castle On The Hill singer will play the charity show at the Royal Albert Hall on 28 March 2017.
Ed Sheeran has been announced to play a Teenage Cancer Trust charity gig this year.
The singer-songwriter is the latest headliner to be confirmed for the string of star-studded shows, which take place at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in March and April 2017.
The Castle On The Hill singer will perform on 28 March- just over three weeks after his Divide (÷) album is released on 3 March.
“It’s an honour to be asked back by the Teenage Cancer Trust for their fundraising week of live gigs,” said Sheeran.
“It’s such an important cause and one that I’m extremely proud to be a part of. See you on March 28 and let’s raise loads of money for young people with cancer!”
Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday 17 February from 9am.
Sheeran completes the full line-up for this year's Teenage Cancer Trust week, joining the likes of The Who, Paul Weller, Johnny Marr, and Pet Shop Boys.
Monday 27 March - Olly Murs
Tuesday 28 March - Ed Sheeran
Wednesday 29 March - An evening of comedy hosted by Romesh Ranganathan - with special guests Jo Brand, Kevin Bridges, Russell Kane, Mike Wilmott and Tom Allen
Thursday 30 March: *100th Show* - The Who perform Tommy
Friday 31 March - Paul Weller
Saturday 1 April - The Who perform Tommy
Sunday 2 April - Pet Shop Boys with Johnny Marr and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
