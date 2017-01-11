Ed Sheeran Reveals Tracklisting For Divide Album

Ed Sheeran has shared the tracklisting for his new ÷ (Divide) Album.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to post an image of his handwritten song titles, which he cut up and arranged onto a chalk board.

See it here:

The 12-track list includes previously released tracks, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill- which is currently Radio X's record of the week.

See the full trackilist for ÷ below:

1. Eraser

2. Castle on the Hill

3. Dive

4. Shape of You

5. Perfect

6. Galway Girl

7. Happier

8. Hearts don't break around here

9. New Man

10. What do I Know?

11. How Would You Feel (Paean)

12. Supermarket Flowers'