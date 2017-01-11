Ed Sheeran Reveals Tracklisting For Divide Album

WATCH: This Kids Version Of Scarface Is Blowing People's Minds
The Castle On The Hill singer shared a picture of his handwritten tracklist on social media.
Ed Sheeran has shared the tracklisting for his new ÷ (Divide) Album.
The singer-songwriter took to social media to post an image of his handwritten song titles, which he cut up and arranged onto a chalk board.
See it here:
January 11, 2017
The 12-track list includes previously released tracks, Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill- which is currently Radio X's record of the week.
1. Eraser
2. Castle on the Hill
3. Dive
4. Shape of You
5. Perfect
6. Galway Girl
7. Happier
8. Hearts don't break around here
9. New Man
10. What do I Know?
11. How Would You Feel (Paean)
12. Supermarket Flowers'
