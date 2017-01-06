Ed Sheeran Returns With TWO New Tracks

Ed Sheeran has kicked off 2017 in style by announcing his return with TWO new tracks.

The multi-Grammy and BRIT Award-winning star - who will appear on The Chris Moyles Show on Monday (9 January) - has unveiled a pair of brand new singles, titled Castle On The Hill and Shape Of You.

The tunes are out now on Asylum Records and available through iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

The singles are Ed’s first releases since 2015 and showcase two different sides to his musical style. Castle On The Hill details his childhood growing up in Framingham, Suffolk, while Shape Of You is another virtuoso performance on the loop pedal that made his name.

Cause I’ve been away for a bit here’s two singles rather than one - Castle On The Hill & Shape Of You https://t.co/QuZMnEhS8P pic.twitter.com/VCznN8nLd4 — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 6, 2017

Despite not releasing any new material last year, Sheeran was responsible for the hits Cold Water for Major Lazer and Love Yourself for Justin Bieber.

His second studio album x has now had 105 platinum certifications, making it one of the biggest selling albums of all time. Sheeran has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and notched up over 4.7 billion streams on Spotify.

These two tracks are expected to form part of his forthcoming third album and rumours are rife that Ed will headline this year’s Glastonbury festival.

Don't forget to tune into The Chris Moyles Show from Monday 9 January for Sheeran's special appearance on Radio X.