WATCH: Ed Sheeran Painted His Own Album Cover

9th January 2017, 09:59

The Castle On The Hill singer revealed to Chris Moyles how he created the artwork for his upcoming Divide album.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran painted the artwork for his forthcoming album, Divide (aka "÷").

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this morning (9 January), the Castle On The Hill singer revealed he created the artwork for his upcoming album, and borrowed a huge tool from a very famous artist to do it. 

When asked by Moyles if there was anything we didn't know about the album, he said: "I painted the album cover myself and Damien Hirst let me use his big spin machine."

Watch the clip below:

 

Play

Ed Sheeran created his Divide album artwork...

Ed Sheeran told Chris Moyles how he painted his Divide album cover and revealed who he borrowed tools from.

00:29

The singer-songwriter added: "He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover, which is quite cool".

Watch his full interview on The Chris Moyles show here: 

Watch the lyric video to Castle On The Hill - Radio X's record of the week - here:

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS