WATCH: Ed Sheeran Painted His Own Album Cover

Ed Sheeran painted the artwork for his forthcoming album, Divide (aka "÷").

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this morning (9 January), the Castle On The Hill singer revealed he created the artwork for his upcoming album, and borrowed a huge tool from a very famous artist to do it.

When asked by Moyles if there was anything we didn't know about the album, he said: "I painted the album cover myself and Damien Hirst let me use his big spin machine."

Watch the clip below:

Play Ed Sheeran created his Divide album artwork... Ed Sheeran told Chris Moyles how he painted his Divide album cover and revealed who he borrowed tools from. 00:29

The singer-songwriter added: "He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover, which is quite cool".

Watch his full interview on The Chris Moyles show here:

Watch the lyric video to Castle On The Hill - Radio X's record of the week - here: