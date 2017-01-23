WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reminisces In Castle On The Hill Video

23rd January 2017, 13:44

See the nostalgic video, which features a young version of the singer-songwriter.

Ed Sheeran's Castle On The Hill video still

Ed Sheeran has released the visuals for his Castle On The Hill single.

The nostalgic video sees an actor play the red-haired singer in his old town of Framlingham in Suffolk, joined by teens from nhis old secondary school.

The track comes from Sheeran's forthcoming Divide album, which is set for release on 3 March 2017.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter revealed he created the artwork for the album himself, telling Radio X's Chris Moyles: "I painted the album cover myself and Damien Hirst let me use his big spin machine."

He added: "He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover, which is quite cool".

Watch the clip below:

