WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reminisces In Castle On The Hill Video

Ed Sheeran has released the visuals for his Castle On The Hill single.

The nostalgic video sees an actor play the red-haired singer in his old town of Framlingham in Suffolk, joined by teens from nhis old secondary school.

Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide x https://t.co/ToY5FC6mRa — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 23, 2017

The track comes from Sheeran's forthcoming Divide album, which is set for release on 3 March 2017.

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x pic.twitter.com/V3mHxxCaOP — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 12, 2017

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter revealed he created the artwork for the album himself, telling Radio X's Chris Moyles: "I painted the album cover myself and Damien Hirst let me use his big spin machine."

He added: "He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover, which is quite cool".

Watch the clip below: