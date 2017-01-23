WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reminisces In Castle On The Hill Video

Liverpool Sound City Announces 10th Anniversary Line-Up
The Kooks, The Human League and Metronomy are among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the nostalgic video, which features a young version of the singer-songwriter.
Ed Sheeran has released the visuals for his Castle On The Hill single.
The nostalgic video sees an actor play the red-haired singer in his old town of Framlingham in Suffolk, joined by teens from nhis old secondary school.
Loved filming this in Fram All these kids are actually from my high school! Go watch it & share it far and wide x https://t.co/ToY5FC6mRa— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 23, 2017
The track comes from Sheeran's forthcoming Divide album, which is set for release on 3 March 2017.
÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x pic.twitter.com/V3mHxxCaOP— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 12, 2017
Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter revealed he created the artwork for the album himself, telling Radio X's Chris Moyles: "I painted the album cover myself and Damien Hirst let me use his big spin machine."
He added: "He just left me in there with a load of paint and I just threw it on this spin machine and created my album cover, which is quite cool".
Watch the clip below:
Ed Sheeran created his Divide album artwork... Ed Sheeran told Chris Moyles how he painted his Divide album cover and revealed who he borrowed tools from. 00:29
Ed Sheeran created his Divide album artwork...
Ed Sheeran told Chris Moyles how he painted his Divide album cover and revealed who he borrowed tools from.
00:29
The Kooks, The Human League and Metronomy are among the acts confirmed for the festival this year.
The Waste A Moment four-piece will play extra shows in Manchester and Sheffield.
Celebrate 11 years since Arctic Monkeys' debut LP, with the Welsh legend's cover of I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.
The band will play their debut album in its entirety this year.
People are comparing the new US President's inauguration speech with that of the Batman villain.
A campaign has been launched to place a "commemorative bench" in the north London park as a tribute to the star.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
On 22 January 1984, the Apple Mac made its first appearance. Radio X looks at the best songs about gadgets and technology.
On 21 January 1976, Concorde began its first commercial service as a supersonic airline. Radio X takes a look at some of the greatest ever songs about flying, planes and travelling at the speed of sound.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook