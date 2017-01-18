Ed Sheeran's New House Has A Very Boozy Feature...

Ed Sheeran has had a pub built in his new house.

The Thinking Out Loud singer, who is a big fan of ales, revealed he has tunnel in his new new home, which leads to his very own watering hole.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Sheeran revealed: "I've built a pub. Like, I had a bar before, a bar where you could pour beers but now this has like a selection of beers, which is cool.

"So, basically, there's an underground tunnel to get there that you can close off. So if I have a party, everyone goes in the pub and no one can get in the house so you get no one raiding the cupboards or smashing anything. You have to go underground to get to the pub."

Sheeran added that the pub will be especially useful when he has kids, as he can "take turns getting pissed" with his future wife.

The 25-year-old star explained: "It was going to be [film director] Peter Jackson's house and he's just got like loads of secret passageways and underground tunnels. I went there and was like I want all of this on a smaller scale.

"I think it's great, but the problem with my house at the moment is when I have a house party it's all in the house and if I have kids I still wanna have mates around and have beers and stuff like that so it's good to have something that's separate.

"Me and my wife will take turns getting p***ed."

Meanwhile, Ed recently revealed he suffered from encephalitis while travelling in Africa last year.

Watch him describe his illness here:

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart, the 25-year-old revealed: "I was travelling in a country in Africa and I had some street food and then for the next two months... nothing solid came out of me".

He added: "It was pretty brutal," adding "apparently you can only catch it from human faeces."

