Ed Sheeran Announces UK, Irish And European Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran has revealed his European tour dates for 2017.

His string of gigs across the continent includes two nights at London's The O2 on 1 and 2 May, which mark his first shows in the city since his record-breaking gigs at Wembley Stadium in July 2015.

Watch his announcement video here:

My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017

The UK, Irish and European shows will go on sale from 10am on 2 February.

While no support act has yet been announced for the tour, it was recently claimed the 25-year-old singer wants his close friend James Blunt to join him for some of the dates.

The Castle On The Hill singer adds that his Latin American dates would be added later on today (26 January).

See Ed Sheeran's tour dates so far:

March:

17 March - Pala Aplitour, Turin, Italy

19 March - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland,

20 March - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

22 March - SAP-Arena, Mannheim, Germany

23 March - Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

26 March - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

27 March - Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

30 March - Ericsson Globen, Stockholm, Sweden





April

1 April - Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark

3 April - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

4 April - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 April - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

6 April - Accor Hotels Arena, Paris, France

8 April - WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

9 April - Palau San Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

12 April - 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

13 April - 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

16 April - SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

17 April - SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

19 April - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England

20 April - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England

22 April - Arena, Manchester, England

23 April - Arena, Manchester, England

25 April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

26 April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

28 April - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, England

29 April - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, England

May:

1 May - The O2, London, England

2 May - The O2, London, England

13 May - Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

15 May - Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile

20 May - Estadio Unico De La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

23 May - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky, Curitiba, Brazil

25 May - Rio Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

28 May - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

30 May - Esplanada Do Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

June:

2 June - Parque Simon Bolivar, Bogota, Colombia

4 June - Coliseo De Puerto Rico , San Juan, Puero Rico

6 June - Parque Viva Amphitheater, San Jose, Costa Rica

10 June - Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

12 June - Arena VFG, Guadalajara, Mexico

14 June - Auditorio Citibanamex, Monterrey, Mexico