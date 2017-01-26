Ed Sheeran Announces UK, Irish And European Tour Dates

Irvine Welsh: The Trainspotting Films Are Like The Godfather Trilogy
The Castle On The Hill singer will tour his new Divide album from March this year.
Ed Sheeran has revealed his European tour dates for 2017.
His string of gigs across the continent includes two nights at London's The O2 on 1 and 2 May, which mark his first shows in the city since his record-breaking gigs at Wembley Stadium in July 2015.
Watch his announcement video here:
My tour starts this March. UK & Euro dates on sale Thurs 2 Feb 10am. Dates for Latin America announced later today x pic.twitter.com/CnsdI2SCrS— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 26, 2017
The UK, Irish and European shows will go on sale from 10am on 2 February.
While no support act has yet been announced for the tour, it was recently claimed the 25-year-old singer wants his close friend James Blunt to join him for some of the dates.
The Castle On The Hill singer adds that his Latin American dates would be added later on today (26 January).
March:
17 March - Pala Aplitour, Turin, Italy
19 March - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland,
20 March - Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
22 March - SAP-Arena, Mannheim, Germany
23 March - Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
26 March - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
27 March - Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
30 March - Ericsson Globen, Stockholm, Sweden
April
1 April - Jyske Bank Boxen, Herning, Denmark
3 April - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
4 April - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
5 April - Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
6 April - Accor Hotels Arena, Paris, France
8 April - WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
9 April - Palau San Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
12 April - 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland
13 April - 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland
16 April - SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
17 April - SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
19 April - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England
20 April - Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England
22 April - Arena, Manchester, England
23 April - Arena, Manchester, England
25 April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
26 April - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England
28 April - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, England
29 April - Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham, England
May:
1 May - The O2, London, England
2 May - The O2, London, England
13 May - Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru
15 May - Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile
20 May - Estadio Unico De La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
23 May - Pedreira Paulo Leminsky, Curitiba, Brazil
25 May - Rio Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
28 May - Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil
30 May - Esplanada Do Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil
June:
2 June - Parque Simon Bolivar, Bogota, Colombia
4 June - Coliseo De Puerto Rico , San Juan, Puero Rico
6 June - Parque Viva Amphitheater, San Jose, Costa Rica
10 June - Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico
12 June - Arena VFG, Guadalajara, Mexico
14 June - Auditorio Citibanamex, Monterrey, Mexico
