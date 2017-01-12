Ed Sheeran Confirms Divide Album Release Date

Tattoo Fixers Did An Epic Noel Gallagher Cover Up...
The singer-songwriter's third album is set for release in March 2017.
Ed Sheeran has announced the release dates of his + (Divide) album.
The singer-songwriter has announced that his third studio album and the follow up to 2011's + (Plus) and 2014's x (Multiply) will be released on 3 March 2017.
÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x pic.twitter.com/V3mHxxCaOP— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 12, 2017
The Castle On The Hill singer previously shared the full tracklist of the upcoming album, which he cut up and arranged onto a chalk board.
See it here:
January 11, 2017
1. Eraser
2. Castle on the Hill
3. Dive
4. Shape of You
5. Perfect
6. Galway Girl
7. Happier
8. Hearts don't break around here
9. New Man
10. What do I Know?
11. How Would You Feel (Paean)
12. Supermarket Flowers'
