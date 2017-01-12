Ed Sheeran Confirms Divide Album Release Date

Ed Sheeran has announced the release dates of his + (Divide) album.

The singer-songwriter has announced that his third studio album and the follow up to 2011's + (Plus) and 2014's x (Multiply) will be released on 3 March 2017.

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x pic.twitter.com/V3mHxxCaOP — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 12, 2017

The Castle On The Hill singer previously shared the full tracklist of the upcoming album, which he cut up and arranged onto a chalk board.

See it here:

SEE THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR ÷ BELOW:

1. Eraser

2. Castle on the Hill

3. Dive

4. Shape of You

5. Perfect

6. Galway Girl

7. Happier

8. Hearts don't break around here

9. New Man

10. What do I Know?

11. How Would You Feel (Paean)

12. Supermarket Flowers'