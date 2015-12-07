Is David Bowie Set To Collab With Gorillaz?

Morrissey Biopic England Is Mine Release Date & Pics Revealed
Find out when you can see the film and get new pictures courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Animator Jamie Hewlett posted a picture of the icon with a Gorillaz twist.
Gorillaz have confirmed a new album for 2016, and co-founder Jamie Hewlett has set tongues wagging by posting a picture of David Bowie on his Instagram.
The picture, captioned "Bad David" sees an iconic picture of the star, merged with Gorillaz-esque features, causing fans to speculate about a possible collaboration.
The illustrator also posted new look images of the cartoon band for his followers, showing noodle, Russell and 2D.
Not all fans were impressed by the images though, with one claiming he'd "ruined" the angelic side of the band, with a pic of Noodle smoking below.
Meanwhile, Damon Albarn has said fans can expect a "fast" and "energetic" comeback album from his co-created band.
