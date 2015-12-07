Is David Bowie Set To Collab With Gorillaz?

7th December 2015, 15:11

Animator Jamie Hewlett posted a picture of the icon with a Gorillaz twist.

David Bowie Gorillaz image

Gorillaz have confirmed a new album for 2016, and co-founder Jamie Hewlett has set tongues wagging by posting a picture of David Bowie on his Instagram.

The picture, captioned "Bad David" sees an iconic picture of the star, merged with Gorillaz-esque features, causing fans to speculate about a possible collaboration.

 

Bad David

A photo posted by hewll (@hewll) onDec 5, 2015 at 10:33pm PST

The illustrator also posted new look images of the cartoon band for his followers, showing noodle, Russell and 2D.

 

#Gorliiaz #Russel

A photo posted by hewll (@hewll) onDec 7, 2015 at 1:24am PST

 

Not all fans were impressed by the images though, with one claiming he'd "ruined" the angelic side of the band, with a pic of Noodle smoking below.

 

#Noodle painting collage

A photo posted by hewll (@hewll) onNov 27, 2015 at 1:37am PST

 

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn has said fans can expect a "fast" and "energetic" comeback album from his co-created band.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS