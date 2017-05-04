Dave Grohl And Chad Smith For Spinal Tap Album?

Serge Pizzorno: “Guitars Haven’t Been Heard On The Radio Enough”
Kasabian’s songwriter and guitarist has been telling Radio X that the band’s new album was “based on instinct”.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has teased he could be set to turn the dial up to 11 with the Foos frontman.
Chad Smith and Dave Grohl may be lending their rock'n'roll skills to a new Spinal Tap album.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman fuelled rumours he could appear on a new record with the Foo Fighters frontman for This Is Spinal Tap character Derek Smalls, who's played by Harry Shearer.
Taking to Twitter to post a studio photo with Grohl and fellow drummer Jim Keltner , the Dark Necessities rocker wrote: "With friends @EastWestStudio . Derek Smalls @spinaltapprod solo album. Jim Keltner is not that small.. I swear".
With friends @EastWestStudio . Derek Smalls @spinaltapprod solo album. Jim Keltner is not that small.. I swear pic.twitter.com/Y4ecYrwmUR— Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) May 3, 2017
Spinal Tap - the fictional band from the 1984 cult classic parody film - last released an album in 2009 entitled Back From The Dead.
The band - featuring David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) - accompanied this with a tour, playing the likes of Wembley Arena and Glastonbury 2009.
