Dave Grohl And Chad Smith For Spinal Tap Album?

4th May 2017, 13:03

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has teased he could be set to turn the dial up to 11 with the Foos frontman.

Dave Grohl Harry Shearer as Derek Smalls and Chad

Chad Smith and Dave Grohl may be lending their rock'n'roll skills to a new Spinal Tap album.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman fuelled rumours he could appear on a new record with the Foo Fighters frontman for This Is Spinal Tap character Derek Smalls, who's played by Harry Shearer.

Taking to Twitter to post a studio photo with Grohl and fellow drummer Jim Keltner , the Dark Necessities rocker wrote: "With friends  @EastWestStudio . Derek Smalls @spinaltapprod solo album. Jim Keltner is not that small.. I swear".

Spinal Tap - the fictional band from the 1984 cult classic parody film - last released an album in 2009 entitled Back From The Dead.

The band - featuring David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) - accompanied this with a tour, playing the likes of Wembley Arena and Glastonbury 2009. 

