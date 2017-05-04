Dave Grohl And Chad Smith For Spinal Tap Album?

Chad Smith and Dave Grohl may be lending their rock'n'roll skills to a new Spinal Tap album.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman fuelled rumours he could appear on a new record with the Foo Fighters frontman for This Is Spinal Tap character Derek Smalls, who's played by Harry Shearer.

Taking to Twitter to post a studio photo with Grohl and fellow drummer Jim Keltner , the Dark Necessities rocker wrote: "With friends @EastWestStudio . Derek Smalls @spinaltapprod solo album. Jim Keltner is not that small.. I swear".

With friends @EastWestStudio . Derek Smalls @spinaltapprod solo album. Jim Keltner is not that small.. I swear pic.twitter.com/Y4ecYrwmUR — Chad Smith (@RHCPchad) May 3, 2017

Spinal Tap - the fictional band from the 1984 cult classic parody film - last released an album in 2009 entitled Back From The Dead.

The band - featuring David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) - accompanied this with a tour, playing the likes of Wembley Arena and Glastonbury 2009.