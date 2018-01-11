Danny Wallace To Present Sunday Show On Radio X

The writer and comedian will cover for regular host Russell Brand, starting this Sunday.

Danny Wallace will present a Sunday morning show on Radio X, starting this weekend (Sunday 14 January). The writer and comedian is covering for regular host Russell Brand while he is working overseas.

Danny will return to Global, the media and entertainment group which is home to Radio X, having presented the XFM Breakfast Show in 2011 and 2012.

An award-winning author, he writes a weekly ShortList column and his best-selling books include Join Me, Awkward Situations For Men and Yes Man, which was made into a major Hollywood film starring Jim Carrey.

Danny says: “Radio runs through me like a shoplifter through a pound shop and I am so pleased to be joining the hugely talented team at Radio X.

“As ever, my intention will be to slowly bring about tensions and rivalry while undermining senior staff, all set to great music.

“I can’t wait to get started and will keep Russell’s boat warm for him."

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “Danny is part of the family and a much-loved presenter, so we’re extremely excited to have him back on air. Our listeners can look forward to a hugely entertaining show from the multi-talented Danny on Radio X.”

Listen to Danny Wallace on Radio X, Sundays 11am –1pm from this Sunday 14 January.

Radio X is on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on digital radio right across the UK, on mobile via the Radio X app and online at radiox.co.uk.