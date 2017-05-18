Daniel Craig Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell

Actor Daniel Craig has paid tribute to Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who died on Wednesday night (17 May).

The Soundgarden and Audioslave star co-wrote and performed You Know My Name, the theme tune to Craig’s first ever James Bond movie Casino Royale.

Play Bond - Casino Royale Opening with Chris Cornell Hear the late singer's amazing vocals on You Know My Name. 03:17

Cornell was only 52 when he was found dead following a Soundgardens how in Detroit and now the Bond actor has paid tribute to the late musician.

Craig told the Mirror Online: "This is very sad news, my thoughts are with his family."

Although the late rock star wasn't a fan of the Bond franchise, it was reported that he was interested in Daniel taking on the role and decided to accept the job on that basis.

The band were due to continue their North American tour and travel to Columbus, Ohio on Friday (19 May), with the run ending in Oklahoma on 27 May.