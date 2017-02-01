Currys PC World Apologises For Un-PC "Tramps" Sign

Curry's PC World have apologised after an un-PC sign was left outside one of their stores in Wrexham, North Wales.

As The Metro reports, a sign was spotted outside a branch which, read: "Attention Tramps – stop looking for valuables in our bins and start looking for a job."

See it below:

Currys PC World apologise for 'Tramps, start looking for a job' sign in Wrexham https://t.co/FlAdgso1hs — Owen Hughes (@DPBusinessWales) January 30, 2017

The company – which has 360 branches across the UK – ordered the sign to be removed and apologised, maintaining it was not an "official notice".

Iain Yarwood, manager at the store in Plas Coch retail park, said: "I apologise for any offence that may have been caused to anyone who may have seen this sign at the back of our store.

"It is in no way an official notice and is not representative of the company’s or the store’s views.

"The sign has been removed and the matter is being dealt with internally."