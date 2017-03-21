Cradle Of Filth React To Kanye West Wearing Their T-Shirt

Customer Orders Pizza… And Toilet Roll
Talk about instant gratification!
The metal band shared their thoughts on the rapper donning their merch on social media.
Cradle Of Filth have responded to the images of Kanye West stepping out in their band T-Shirt.
The US rapper was papped wearing the surprising choice of merhandise earlier this week as he was leaving L.A. restaurant Banderas.
Now the British band have responded to the photos, taking to their official Facebook page to write: "Kanye West. Cradle Of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator."
Brutal.
Kanye isn't the only mainstream artist to have caused a stir with his sartorial choices, however.
Back in 2015 Justin Bieber was seen donning a Nirvana and Metallica T-Shirt- but he seemed to get a nod from the Enter Sandman band after frontman James Hetfield named it one of his best things of 2015.
These are James Hetfield's top 10 things of 2015: pic.twitter.com/1PvXGJUbes— Metal Daily (@TheMetalCore) December 15, 2015
