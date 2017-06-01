Coronation Street Actor Roy Barraclough Dies Aged 81

Paul McCartney: “Sgt Pepper Came About Because Of A Mistake”
The former Beatle reveals the inspiration for the legendary 1967 album. Plus, Giles Martin speaks to Radio X about his father's legacy.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Lancashire star was best known for playing Rovers Return landlord, Alec Gilroy, in the soap.
Former Coronation Street actor Roy Barraclough has died at the age of 81.
The Lancashire-born star, who is best known for playing Rovers Return landlord Alec Gilroy in the long-running soap, passed away on Thursday (1 June) following a short illness, his agent has confirmed.
In a statement, Gavin Barker Associates said: "Our client Roy Barraclough has passed away today aged 81 after a short illness."
Barraclough, who was awarded an MBE for services to drama and charity in 2006, first appeared in 'Coronation Street' in 1964, before he joined the soap on a permanent basis in 1986.
Julie Goodyear, who played his on-screen wife Bet Lynch, has led the tributes to the comedic actor, saying she will "treasure" the times
they spent together.
Julie explained in a statement: "My dearest friend Roy Barraclough has passed away at 6am this morning. "I have no words to describe how devastated I feel. We kept in close touch and spoke to each other at least two or three times every week.
"I will treasure all the happy times we had working and laughing together. We were just like a married couple, crazy, I know, but
true."
Barraclough was also known for his partnership with Les Dawson, starring alongside the TV icon as one half of the gossip-loving
northern housewives Cissie and Ada. The comedy creation was a big hit on British TV in the 1970s and 80s, and Charlotte Dawson, Les' daughter, has paid her condolences on
Twitter. She wrote: "I'm devastated. At least you get to be reunited with my daddy."
Omg I'm devastated atleast you get to be reunited with my daddy https://t.co/58GiJjXWCS— Charlotte Dawson (@CharlotteDawsx) June 1, 2017
During his lengthy career, Barraclough also appeared in a 2016 revival of the sitcom Are You Being Served?, as well as Last of the Summer
Wine, Casualty and a production of the Arthur Miller play Death of a Salesman.
The former Beatle reveals the inspiration for the legendary 1967 album. Plus, Giles Martin speaks to Radio X about his father's legacy.
The band will issue I Promise as a stream from midnight on 2 June.
The Oasis legend told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan whether he's booked for the festival this year.
The band have unveiled brand new material and accompanying visuals, which sees them dressed as old men.
The singer tells Radio X what it’s been like going solo for the first time and not being “in a band”.
To mark 50 years since the release of The Beatles’ classic LP, the legendary road markings have come out in tribute.
As Primal Scream's game-changing album Screamadelica hits 25, we look at the times bands have a musical epiphany and head down a different road...
Radio X takes a handful of the great Side One, Track Ones in history. What's your favourite?
Remember VHS? Let's take a look back at some of the best music collections to be committed to easily scrunched-up black tape. Did you own any of these?
From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook