See Circa Waves On Tour In 2017

5 Things You'll Learn From T2 Trainspotting
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Liverpool band are back with a new album and some new shows…
Liverpool’s Circa Waves are back with a new album in 2017.
Their debut LP, Young Chasers, was one of last year’s biggest debuts and the quartet have spent much of the past 12 months touring heavily.
Their second outing is titled Different Creatures and will arrive on 10 March 2017, while the first single, Wake Up, is available now.
To support the release, the group have also lined up the following UK tour dates:
23 March 2017 Manchester Academy
31 March 2017 O2 Forum Kentish Town
Tickets for the shows go on-sale at 9am on Friday 2 December.
Don't worry, there's NO SPOILERS.
Celebrate 20 years since the release of the band's Beetlebum single with this incredible archive footage.
Watch the amazing moment the quiz show found its host at the centre of a question.
Frontman Paul Smith told Radio X fans can expect some "groovier moments" and "more socially-minded lyrics" on the new record.
The Dakota four-piece have posted an image suggesting they've ticked their 10th LP off their list.
The animated band have debuted a new song, featuring Benjamin Clementine.
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
From Arctic Monkeys to Radiohead, we celebrate Dolly Parton's Birthday with these number-laden tracks.
To celebrate Edgar Allan Poe's Birthday, take a look at some of Radio X's top namedrops.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
Comments
Powered by Facebook