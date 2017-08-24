Chris Cornell's Widow Requests Fan Tributes For Website

Dave Grohl: "Foo Fighters Always Get In The Way"
The Foos frontman has revealed he was approached to make a feature film, but he had to go back to his "day job".
Vicky Cornell has thanked fans for their "sympathy, love and support" so far and asked them to leave their dedications on the grunge icon's official website.
Chris Cornell's widow has asked fans to submit tributes to the late star, which will be featured on his official website.
The 52-year-old Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman tragically took his own life in May and his wife, Vicky, has asked fans to share their treasured memories of the star.
Thank you all for your love and support in helping us bear the unbearable. Post here: https://t.co/I6Umr707Ur pic.twitter.com/46rHKU5bH6— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) August 23, 2017
Taking to his official Twitter account, she explained: "Since my husband's tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online. You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal.
"Thank you all for your love and support in helping us bear the unbearable."
The site already features a number of tributes, including one from Vicky, which begins: "We had our beautiful babies, and you were convinced we were soulmates, and that you had been looking for me."
Watch Cornell's daughter Toni sing Hallelujah with OneRepublic-a performance which she dedicated to her father and his late friend Chester Bennington, who also tragically took his own life on what would have been Cornell's 53rd Birthday.
WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017
Listen to Bennington's heartbreaking performance of the Leonard Cohen track, which he sang at Cornell's funeral just months before:
Chester Bennington Sings At Chris Cornell's Funeral
The Linkin Park singer performs Hallelujah, May 2017.
00:25
Meanwhile, Vicky has has confirmed the grunge icon will be honoured with a statue in his hometown.
The Soundgarden singer - who sadly took his own life in May - will be remembered in Seattle with a tribute from artist and sculptor Wayne Toth, the man behind the statue of Johnny Ramone at his grave at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
Chris' widow Vicky told the Seattle Times about the statue, which will take seven months to create, and added: "[Wayne] has already given me a design and the children and I love it."
Vicky has also thanked the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins for paying tribute to Cornell with his image on his drum kit, writing: "Thank you @foofighters@taylorhawkins for your support and continuing to honor Chris's memory".
Thank you @foofighters @taylorhawkins for your support and continuing to honor Chris's memory pic.twitter.com/9qm5F73Y2Z— Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) August 22, 2017
The Run rocker displayed a classic image of the late Black Hole Sun singer at their recent gig in Japan, where they performed a rendition of Never Gonna Give You Up with Rick Astley.
You can watch the clip above, courtesy of Benjamin Milne on YouTube:
Foo Fighters and Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up
YouTube: Benjamin Milne
04:14
