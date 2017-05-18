Chris Cornell, Soundgarden & Audioslave Singer, Dies Aged 52

Chris Cornell - who fronted Soundgarden and Audioslave - has suddenly died, it has been confirmed. The singer passed away last night (Wednesday 17th) in Detroit.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery said his death was "sudden and unexpected" and his wife and family were shocked by it.

Cornell wasn't believed to have been in any ill health, and performed a show in the Michigan just city hours before his death.

His family, who are working closely with the medical examiner to determine his cause of death, have asked for privacy.

Cornell spearheaded the grunge movement in the 90s with his band Soundgarden, and later went on to form Audioslave with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello.

Witness Chris Cornell's amazing vocals in 1992.

He also released several solo records, and in addition to his musical career, became involved in charitable causes- launching the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing abuse, homelessness and poverty.

One of Cornell's last messages online referenced Soungarden's gig in the city, and read: "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit".

RIP Chris Cornell.