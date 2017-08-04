WATCH: Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Hallelujah In Tribute

Watch Bruce Willis In The Brutal Trailer For Death Wish
See the trailer for the remake of the 70s revenge thriller, set to AC/DC's Back In Black.
Toni Cornell honoured the late grunge legend and his rocker pal Chester Bennington, after they both tragically took their own lives this year.
Chris Cornell's daughter joined OneRepublic on stage to perform a tribute to her late father and his close friend Chester Bennington.
Watch the moving moment here in a video posted by Good Morning America:
WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017
The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman took his own life in May, followed by the Linkin Park singer, who tragically ended his life on what would have been Cornell's 53rd Birthday.
Toni Cornell - who Chris shared with his wife Vicky - joined the Counting Stars outfit on Good Morning America on Friday 4 August) to pay tribute to her father Chris and his close friend Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who both took their own lives within months of each other.
Before singing a rendition of Hallelujah, the 12-year-old told the audience: "It's an honour to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them."
Whilst OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder added of the song: "Chester sang this at Chris' funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years. It's a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni as well."
Chester Bennington's widow, Talinda, has took to Twitter ahead of the performance to thank Ryan Tedder and co, writing: "Thank you @RyanTedder@OneRepublic 4 honoring my husband Chester & dear pal Chris tmrw.Be still and you will feel them sing within you too."
Thank you @RyanTedder @OneRepublic 4 honoring my husband Chester & dear pal Chris tmrw.Be still and you will feel them sing within you too.— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 4, 2017
Watch Chester Bennington sing the Leonard Cohen track at Cornell's funeral:
Chester Bennington Sings At Chris Cornell's Funeral
The Linkin Park singer performs Hallelujah, May 2017.
00:25
The performance comes after Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda thanked Chris Martin for his tribute this week.
Watch the moment here, courtesy of Julian 3b on Instagram:
Coldplay's Chris Martin covers Linkin Park's Crawling
Credit: Instagram/julian3b
03:03
The singer performed a solo piano version of their 2000 hit at Coldplay's show at MetLife stadium and Bennington's bandmate Shinoda, wrote : "Thank you @coldplay. It sounded beautiful."
Chris made a mistake at the start of the song but began again, saying: "I know this is probably going to end up on YouTube so I want to do it right, and I want to do it respectfully."
Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Heavy:
Linkin Park - Chester Bennington isolated vocals The late frontman, singing the vocals to the recent hit Heavy. Video: YouTube/Linkin Park 00:46
Linkin Park - Chester Bennington isolated vocals
The late frontman, singing the vocals to the recent hit Heavy. Video: YouTube/Linkin Park
00:46
Watch him duet with the late Chris Cornell, who also tragically took his own life:
Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington play Hunger Strike Live in August 2008 on the Projekt Revolution tour. 04:25
Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington play Hunger Strike
Live in August 2008 on the Projekt Revolution tour.
04:25
