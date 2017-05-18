Chris Cornell Committed Suicide, Say Officials

Daniel Craig Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell
The actor remembers the late musician, who sang the Casino Royale Bond theme.
The Soundgarden star took his own life, according to preliminary reports.
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell committed suicide by hanging, according to a preliminary report from medical officials.
The singer, who also fronted Audioslave, died last night (17 May) aged 52.
It’s been reported by medical officials that the star hanged himself inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, Michigan.
The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office’s issued a statement earlier today (Thursday 18 May) which said:
"The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.”
Cornell is survived by his wife Vicky Karayiannis, daughters Lillian Jean, 16, and Toni, 12, as well as 11-year-old son Christopher.
The musician was in the middle of a tour with Soundgarden, and had been performing a sold-out show at the Fox Theatre just hours before his death.
Soundgarden live - Chris Cornell's final show
Soundgarden live - Chris Cornell's final show
00:19
A statement released by a representative for the star read: "His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing … [They] would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”
The band – also comprised of Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd – were due to continue their North American tour and travel to Columbus, Ohio on Friday (19 May), with the run ending in Oklahoma on the 27th.
