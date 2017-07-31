"We Will Always Love You": Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Pens Tribute

Chester Bennington's ex-wife, Samantha, has shared a heartfelt tribute to the late rocker online, insisting their souls will be "forever connected".

The Linkin Park frontman was laid to rest at South Coast Botanic Gardens, near his home in Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, on Saturday (29 July), and Samantha Bennington - who he had son Draven, 15, with - insisted the singer has moved to "the next level" after fulfilling his "destiny".

She wrote in a post on Facebook: "Words can not express the devastating loss that my son & I both, along with the rest of our families are feeling over my ex husband & son's father's recent passing. Unreal to stay the least.

"I pray from my soul that he is at peace and no longer suffering.

"My son & I are extremely spiritual & would like to share our believes with you in hopes it brings a little comfort."

She continued: "We are all created the same & connected so Chester you are never "gone". Our souls & energy are forever connected. "

Samantha - who was married to Chester, who died aged 41, for nine years - insists she can feel the star's presence as a "guardian angel" watching over her and their son.

She concluded: " We will always love you Chester.

From the bottom of our hearts .. love Sam & Draven Bennington (sic)"

Chester also had three children, Tyler, 11, and six-year-old twins Lilly and Lila, with wife Talinda, as well as Jaime, 21, from his relationship with Elka Brand, and her son Isaiah, who he adopted in 2006.

