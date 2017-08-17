LISTEN: Chester Bennington's Son Takes After His Father...

Chester Bennington's widow has shared music from their talented son Jaimie.

Taking to Twitter, Talinda Bennington wrote: "Our son Jaime is as talented as his father @ChesterBe . Here's a bit of his original work. #legacy".

Speaking of his compositions, which go under the name Reveries 4, Jaime wrote on his website: "These pieces took me far away from any notion of form, harmony, or time that I had so desperately wanted to control. Likewise, what came out of this experiment is something I feel is wholly different from anything I have written before!"

Listen to his moving pieces here:

His father tragically took his own life in July, on what would have been his friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday.

Cornell's daughter Toni paid tribute to her grunge star father and the Numb singer with a performance on stage.

Watch her sing Hallelujah with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder on The Today Show:

Listen to Chester Bennington sing the Leonard Cohen track at Chris Cornell's funeral: