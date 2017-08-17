LISTEN: Chester Bennington's Son Takes After His Father...

Bad News If You’re Holding Out For A Jam Reunion…
Drummer Rick Buckler has revealed he's tried to stay in touch with frontman Paul Weller, but his efforts have fallen on "stoney ground".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The late Linkin Park frontman's widow has shared their son Jaime's new music online.
Chester Bennington's widow has shared music from their talented son Jaimie.
Taking to Twitter, Talinda Bennington wrote: "Our son Jaime is as talented as his father @ChesterBe . Here's a bit of his original work. #legacy".
Our son Jaime is as talented as his father @ChesterBe . Here's a bit of his original work. #legacy https://t.co/ubvdUe9Acl— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 16, 2017
Speaking of his compositions, which go under the name Reveries 4, Jaime wrote on his website: "These pieces took me far away from any notion of form, harmony, or time that I had so desperately wanted to control. Likewise, what came out of this experiment is something I feel is wholly different from anything I have written before!"
Listen to his moving pieces here:
His father tragically took his own life in July, on what would have been his friend Chris Cornell's 53rd Birthday.
Cornell's daughter Toni paid tribute to her grunge star father and the Numb singer with a performance on stage.
Watch her sing Hallelujah with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder on The Today Show:
WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017
Listen to Chester Bennington sing the Leonard Cohen track at Chris Cornell's funeral:
Chester Bennington Sings At Chris Cornell's Funeral
The Linkin Park singer performs Hallelujah, May 2017.
00:25
Drummer Rick Buckler has revealed he's tried to stay in touch with frontman Paul Weller, but his efforts have fallen on "stoney ground".
A statement confirms police with guns will be on site all weekend for “reassurance and deterrence”.
The benefit gig, which will mark the reopening of Manchester Arena in September, will feature Noel Gallagher, Courteeners and Blossoms.
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman puts on his dancing shoes in the promo for their latest single.
Netflix's teaser for The Meyerowitz Stories has been unveiled, and it's been tipped for the prestigious award.
We remember 40 years since The King Of Rock 'N' Roll's passing with a weird and wonderful look at how he's still honoured today.
Celebrate 30 years of New Order's Substance with our compilation of the most successful "Best Ofs" ever released.
Let's celebrate the greatest music city in the world with some of its finest music.
Let's look at some of the most enormous shows played by our favourite acts... Were you at any of these?
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
Comments
Powered by Facebook