Chester Bennington's Cause Of Death Confirmed

Coroners have confirmed Chester Bennington's cause of death was hanging by suicide.

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead on Thursday (20 July), leading to reports that he'd taken his own life.

Now, as Variety reports, Los Angeles Coroners office spokesman Ed Winter has confirmed that 41 year old Bennington took his own life, that half a bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but there was no sign of a suicide note or drug abuse.

The news comes as the remaining members of Linkin Park cancelled their forthcoming US tour dates this weekend.

The statement, which came from their Live Nation promoter read: "We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Meanwhile, the band have also set up a tribute page for the singer, which offers advice to those contemplating taking their own lives.

The band were set to continue their One More Light world tour in North America, with a date at The Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on Saturday 27 July.

Linkin Park had just recently toured the UK, playing their last date at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6 July.

Play Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017 Video: YouTube/SecretClown 03:37

Video: SecretClown/YouTube

Meanwhile, his band mates - Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Mike Shinoda, Dave Farrell, and Joe Hahn - have yet to release an official statement, as co-vocalist and co-founder Mike says they are too “heartbroken” to write one at this time.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz called for people to speak out more about mental health issues.

He tweeted: "Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.(sic)"

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. — yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

Chester was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May, and his death came on what would have been the You Know My Name singer's 53rd birthday.

Cornell's widow Vicky tweeted: "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more."

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

Billie Joe Armstrong paid tribute to the singer, while also encouraging others experiencing similar struggles to seek help.

The Green Day frontman posted: "i've met Chester a couple times. he was very kind and also very smart. and one hell of a singer. mental health and drug addiction are really complex issues. but just know you are not alone. rest in peace Chester. you will be missed .. suicide prevention hotline: +1 (844) 540-5889 (sic)"

Stormzy - who featured on the band's recent Good Goodbye single - took to Twitter to share his heartache at the news.

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Listen to Bennington's chilling isolated vocals on One More Light track, Heavy:

Play Linkin Park - Chester Bennington isolated vocals The late frontman, singing the vocals to the recent hit Heavy. Video: YouTube/Linkin Park 00:46

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/