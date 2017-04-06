The Chemical Brothers Predicted The Pepsi Ad in 1999...

Rosario Dawson - who starred in the duo's Out Of Control video - called the advert "eerily reminiscent" of her cameo.

Rosario Dawson in Chemical Brothers Out Of Control

Pepsi's controversial advert has been slammed for appropriating various politically-charged moments, and thanks to Rosario Dawson, we can now add a 90s music video to the list.

The Chemical Brothers' Out Of Control video from 1999 - which stars the Sin City actress - sees her pacify a riot police officer with a bottled soft drink much like Kendall Jenner does in the Pepsi Ad.

Watch the video here:

Spooky.

After facing a huge backlash online, Pepsi has since apologised for their video and pulled "any further roll-out" of the advert. See their full statement here:

Watch the original Pepsi advert here: 

