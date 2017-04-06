The Chemical Brothers Predicted The Pepsi Ad in 1999...

WATCH: Muse Tease New Song Is "Coming Soon" In Studio Video
Frontman Matt Bellamy has shared a video of himself making new music in the studio.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Rosario Dawson - who starred in the duo's Out Of Control video - called the advert "eerily reminiscent" of her cameo.
Pepsi's controversial advert has been slammed for appropriating various politically-charged moments, and thanks to Rosario Dawson, we can now add a 90s music video to the list.
The Chemical Brothers' Out Of Control video from 1999 - which stars the Sin City actress - sees her pacify a riot police officer with a bottled soft drink much like Kendall Jenner does in the Pepsi Ad.
Watch the video here:
Eerily reminiscent of Chemical Brothers"Out Of Control"vid we shot in Mexico City ~15 yrs ago sadly minus the point: https://t.co/LTI9mJ7zjS https://t.co/DqBjKdQylS— Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) April 4, 2017
Spooky.
After facing a huge backlash online, Pepsi has since apologised for their video and pulled "any further roll-out" of the advert. See their full statement here:
April 5, 2017
Watch the original Pepsi advert here:
Frontman Matt Bellamy has shared a video of himself making new music in the studio.
The Blur man said he has so much material to finish, he can stay in "the game" for a while.
The likes of The Dandy Warhols and The Jesus and Mary Chain have been confirmed for the Portsmouth Festival.
Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the Nirvana frontman's death.
We're afraid it's bad news.
The Fab Four will mark the 50th anniversary of the classic album with a HUGE set of reissues, including much unreleased material…
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook