Celebrate Lemmy’s Birthday With A Rockin’ Christmas Song!

WATCH: This Metallica Solo Sounds Epic On The Violin
Celebrate James Hetfield's 54th birthday with this classy cover of Metallica's One.
It’s a year since the Motorhead frontman checked out permanently, so let’s mark what would have been his 71st birthday with a festive tune from the man himself.
Back in 2008, Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister was one of the artists invited to take part in a very special Christmas compilation, called We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year, released in 2008.
Such hard-rocking luminaries as Alice Cooper and Ronnie James Dio lined up to form a supergroup playing classic Christmas songs in a metal stylee.
However, the most stellar collective gathered to perform the Christmas classic as popularised by Chuck Berry, Run Rudolph Run: Lemmy, plus Dave Grohl, PLUS Billy Gibbons, the bearded frontman of Texan rockers ZZ Top.
Christmas Eve was, of course, Lemmy’s birthday, so let’s mark it by taking a listen to the gravel-voiced legend bringing on the Christmas cheer.
The ad for the new look Great British Bake Off, which will be co-presented by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, features a track by Paul McCartney.
Queens Of The Stone Age made their Villains LP in close proximity to the Foo Fighters, but Josh Homme has revealed one night led to the rocker getting the boot.
Hatiohead, who've dubbed Trump as "the most powerful Twitter troll in the world," are the creative team behind the video.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Joy Division Love Will Tear Us Apart
The White Stripes Seven Nation Army
The Farm All Together Now
The Fratellis Chelsea Dagger
Mike Shinoda thanked the Coldplay frontman after he performed a moving rendition of Crawling this week.
Find out how The Beatles legend contributed to their upcoming Concrete And Gold LP.
