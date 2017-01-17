The 1975, Rag'n'Bone Man & More For War Child BRITs Week Gigs

David Bowie, Coldplay And Biffy Clyro Nominated For BRITs 2017
The nominations for this year’s award ceremony have been announced…
The acts join a star-studded line-up of special charity shows taking place around the awards ceremony.
The 1975 and Rag'n'Bone Man are among the acts confirmed for War Child BRITs Week together with O2.
The string of concerts will play host to the likes of the Love Me four-piece and this year's BRITs Critics' Choice Award winner in order to raise money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.
Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - will play Clapham Grand on Tuesday 14 February, while The 1975 - who are nominated for two BRIT Awards this year - will play a very special gig at The Dome in north London's Tufnell Park on Tuesday 22 February.
The likes of Basement Jaxx, Wild Beasts, and Richard Hawley along with special guest Paul Weller have also been confirmed.
Liana Mellotte, Head of Music, Entertainment Development at War Child says; “Since 2009, War Child has been producing really special shows around the BRIT Awards that unite some of the greatest musicians in the world in support of children living with the brutality of war.
"This year’s line-up is once again testament to the musicians who generously donate their time, talent and unending commitment to protect the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances. Words can’t really convey how grateful we are to them, to O2 and to our supporters around the UK who make this such a special time for War Child.”
The prize draw for entry opens at 9am on Friday 20 January and closes a week before to each show.
To enter the prize draw to win tickets to see the artist of their choice music fans can make a £5 donation at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk.
Tuesday 14 Feb - Tinie Tempah/ Lianne La Havas/ Anne-Marie/ Darline - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Tuesday 14 Feb - Rag ‘n’ Bone Man - Clapham Grand
Wednesday 15 Feb - New Gen: WSTRN/ Stefflon Don/ Avelino / Abra Cadabra / Yxng Bane - Kamio
Thursday 16 Feb - Craig David presents TS5 - Brixton Electric
Thursday 16 Feb - An acoustic evening with Richard Hawley plus very special guest Paul Weller - Union Chapel
Tuesday 21 Feb - Basement Jaxx - Dingwalls
Tuesday 21 Feb - The 1975 - The Dome, Tufnell Park
Tuesday 21 Feb - Jack Savoretti - Hoxton Hall
Thursday 23 Feb - Rick Astley - Jazz Cafe
Thursday 24 Feb - Wild Beasts - Omeara
