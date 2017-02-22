Rag'n'Bone Man Wins BRIT Award For Best British Breakthrough

22nd February 2017, 20:31

The Human singer also took home the BRITs Critic's Choice award earlier this year.

Rag'n'Bone man took home the BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough.

The Human singer beat the likes of Blossoms, Skepta and Stormzy to take home the prestigious award, which celebrates the best budding British talent this year. 

The gong marks the second BRIT Award for the Uxbridge singer, as he was awarded earlier this year with the BRITs Critics Choice Award 2017.

Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - was completely speechless when accepting his award. 

He said: “Oh my days. I’m nearly speechless…” He thanked his fans and added, “I’m like ten years deep in this!”

