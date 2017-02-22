Rag'n'Bone Man Wins BRIT Award For Best British Breakthrough

BRIT Awards 2017: The Winners
Who's triumphed at this year's BRIT Awards? Get the full list of winners here.
The Human singer also took home the BRITs Critic's Choice award earlier this year.
Rag'n'Bone man took home the BRIT Award for Best British Breakthrough.
So proud of @RagNBoneManUK ! First Critics' Choice and now British Breakthrough #BRITs pic.twitter.com/kYGT5RgUwE— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017
The Human singer beat the likes of Blossoms, Skepta and Stormzy to take home the prestigious award, which celebrates the best budding British talent this year.
The gong marks the second BRIT Award for the Uxbridge singer, as he was awarded earlier this year with the BRITs Critics Choice Award 2017.
Rag'n'Bone Man - whose real name is Rory Graham - was completely speechless when accepting his award.
He said: “Oh my days. I’m nearly speechless…” He thanked his fans and added, “I’m like ten years deep in this!”
The late rock star received his second posthumous award of the evening for his Blackstar album.
Listen to their brand new single Something Just Like This here.
The Coldplay frontman performed Wham!'s A Different Corner after a touching tribute from bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and Pepsi & Shirlie.
The late legend beat the likes of Skepta and Michael Kiwanuka to received the posthumous honour.
