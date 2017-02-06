Ed Sheeran For BRIT Awards 2017 Performance

Ed Sheeran is the latest act to be announced to perform at The BRIT Awards 2017.

This is not a drill! @edsheeran will be performing at The #BRITs 2017 on 22 Feb!! https://t.co/WDARyvxG2C pic.twitter.com/EiYtLW4btH — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 6, 2017

The singer-songwriter joins the line up of Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé, The 1975, Bruno Mars and Skepta for Wednesday 22nd February at The O2 Arena.

Like the other performers, Sheeran has been given his own emoji to celebrate the news.

I'll be performing at this year's @brits - got my own emoji as well #EdSheeranBRITs — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 6, 2017

The BRIT Awards have also announced the release of a 63-track compilation album on 17 February, featuring some of the biggest songs of the year.

Fans can ore-order it here.

Meanwhile, the Castle On The Hill singer has fought back against online ticketing touts, telling his fans not to buy tickets from "secondary" websites which are selling them for over several times their original price, and stick to Twickets, which is selling them at face value.

Writing on his official tour website, Sheeran said: "Hey...for this tour I've teamed up with a company called Twickets - which is a safe, sensible and fair place for people to sell or buy any spare tickets they have for the shows.

"Via Twickets, everything is at face value (or less), so you're protected against fraud and hideous overpricing."

He added: "I'd ask all of you to use them and no other of these so-called 'secondary sellers' - no matter how legit they look, this is by far the best option, so please ... only way you should go for any spare tickets is Twickets."