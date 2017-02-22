Coldplay Rumoured For BRIT Awards 2017 Performance

Coldplay are set to perform at the BRIT Awards tonight (22 February).

The Adventure Of A Lifetime band have been nominated for Best British Single and Best Video for Hymn For The Weekend at this year's ceremony which takes place at The O2 London.

But according to insiders, Chris Martin and co. have been practicing for a special performance and are keeping very tight-lipped about what's in store.

A source told The Sun: “Coldplay are Britain’s biggest band so their presence at the awards was a must for bosses.

“They signed up very late on due to concern over other commitments but they always wanted to play the Brits.”

If the rumours are true, the Paradise outfit will join the likes of Bruno Mars, The 1975 and Ed Sheeran-who has revealed he'll debut a new track from his new Divide (÷ ) album.