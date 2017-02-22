Chris Martin Sings George Michael Tribute At The BRIT Awards

Chris Martin paid tribute to George Michael by performing Wham! track, A Different Corner.

The Coldplay frontman sang the moving 1986 song, which was taken from Wham!'s third album The Final.

Incredible tribute to the wonderful George Michael from Wham bandmate Andrew Ridgeley & Pepsi & Shirlie & @Coldplay 's Chris Martin. #BRITs pic.twitter.com/EetatrIovF — George Michael (@RIPGeorge_M) February 22, 2017

Martin was joined halfway through with vocals from the late 80s icon, while images flashed on screen of the singer.

The duet came after George Michael's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley, and backing singers Pepsi and Shirlie (Pepsi DeMacque and Shirlie Holliman) gave a touching tribute to the singer.

Watch the original video below: