BRIT Awards 2017: Who’s Up For An Award?

22nd February 2017, 12:00

Who's in the running for this year's BRIT Awards? David Bowie, Blossoms, Rag'N'Bone Man and Radiohead are all potential winners...

Rag'N'Bone Man BRIT Awards 2017 nominations party

So, the late David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations at this year BRIT Awards. The legend, who died last January, has been nominated for Best British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year for his brilliant final LP Blackstar.

The BRIT Awards 2017 with Mastercard is to be broadcast on ITV on Wednesday 22 February 2017 from The O2 Arena, London.

Grime artist Skepta and pop group Little Mix lead 2017’s nominees with three nods each.

The late Leonard Cohen has received his first BRIT Award nomination in International Male Solo Artist, while The 1975, Bastille, Radiohead and Biffy Clyro all get nominations for Best British Group.

Stockport’s Blossoms are nominated for Best British Breakthrough Act, alongside another Radio X favourite Rag ’N’ Bone Man.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST 

 Craig David 
David Bowie
Kano  
Michael Kiwanuka  
Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

Anohni
Ellie Goulding 
Emeli Sandé 
Lianne La Havas
Nao

BRITISH GROUP 

The 1975 
Bastille 
Biffy Clyro 
Little Mix 
Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT 

Anne-Marie 
Blossoms 
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta 
Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE 

Rag’n’Bone Man

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker - Faded
Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car 
Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie - Blackstar
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love And Hate
Skepta - Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye 
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go 
Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car 
Little Mix featuring Sean Paul - Hair
One Direction - History
Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like
Zayn - Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé 
Christine And The Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest
Drake And Future
Kings Of Leon
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots

