BRIT Awards Confirm George Michael Tribute

The BRIT Awards have confirmed they will host a special tribute to George Michael at their ceremony tonight (22 February).

Taking to Twitter, the official Twitter wrote: "The BRITs will pay tribute to @GeorgeMichael tonight - a true British music icon."

The BRITs will pay tribute to @GeorgeMichael tonight - a true British music icon. pic.twitter.com/GFG8p6T4jm — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017

Meanwhile, has been rumoured that Coldplay are set for a surprise performance at the prestigious awards show.

A source told The Sun: “Coldplay are Britain’s biggest band so their presence at the awards was a must for bosses.

“They signed up very late on due to concern over other commitments but they always wanted to play the Brits.”

If the rumours are true, the Paradise outfit will join the likes of Bruno Mars, The 1975 and Ed Sheeran-who has revealed he'll debut a new track from his new Divide (÷) album.