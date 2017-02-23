WATCH: Bradley Walsh Totally Won The BRITs Last Night...

David Bowie "Loved" Craig David's Music
The UK garage star has recalled asking the late icon to sample Let's Dance on his Hot Stuff single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Chase presenter wants to do a collab with his mate Stormzy!
Last night saw the biggest and best in UK glitterati gather for the BRIT Awards.
But among the glitterati, it was Bradley Walsh who totally stole the show, revealing his new friendship with grime star Stormzy and generally being an all-round good egg.
The Chase presenter was invited to the awards ceremony after scoring the biggest debut album of 2016, but he still seemed totally grateful and shell-shocked to be at the show.
See his interview on the red carpet for NME here:
Bumping into Stormzy, who called him a "legend," the 56-year-old presenter said: "My mate Stormzy, that. We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime.
"Definitely grime. Bruno Mars, he's here, he's my mate.
"We have something in common. He's from Hawaii. I like Hawaiian pizza. That's quite cool. Other than that, I don't know why I'm here."
Then talking about a Stormzy collab, he joked: "Me and Stormzy we are going to do an album. We're gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It's gonna be called 'Griddle'. We're looking forward to it, we're gonna collaborate. "
The UK garage star has recalled asking the late icon to sample Let's Dance on his Hot Stuff single.
Who's triumphed at this year's BRIT Awards? Get the full list of winners here.
The late rock star received his second posthumous award of the evening for his Blackstar album.
Listen to their brand new single Something Just Like This here.
A newborn has been named after the Run To The Hills outfit by his mega-fan parents.
The Welsh festival announces its first acts for 2017…
The BRIT Awards. The night when the music industry's glittered elite come out to play, schmooze and celebrate themselves. But sometimes, exciting things happen...
Who? Why? How? What? Rock ’n’ roll is full of questions - some more stupid than others. Radio X counts down ten of the great unanswerables, from How Was It For You? to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour.
Comments
Powered by Facebook