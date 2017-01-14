David Bowie, Coldplay And Biffy Clyro Nominated For BRITs 2017

BRITs To Honour David Bowie, George Michael & George Martin
According to reports, the awards ceremony is planning a "tearjerker" of a tribute this year.
The nominations for this year’s award ceremony have been announced…
David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations at this year BRIT Awards.
The legend, who died in January 2016, has been nominated for Best British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year for his final LP Blackstar.
The BRIT Awards 2017 with Mastercard is to be broadcast on ITV on Wednesday 22 February 2017 from The O2 Arena, London.
Grime artist Skepta and pop group Little Mix lead 2017’s nominees with three nods each.
The late Leonard Cohen has received his first BRIT Award nomination in International Male Solo Artist, while The 1975, Bastille, Radiohead and Biffy Clyro all get nominations for Best British Group.
Stockport’s Blossoms are nominated for Best British Breakthrough Act, alongside another Radio X favourite Rag ’N’ Bone Man,
The full list of nominations is as follows:
In association with Apple Music
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
In association with Apple Music
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Rag’n’Bone Man
Alan Walker - Faded
Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car
Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk
The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie - Blackstar
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love And Hate
Skepta - Konnichiwa
Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car
Little Mix featuring Sean Paul - Hair
One Direction - History
Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
Beyoncé
Christine And The Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake And Future
Kings Of Leon
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
