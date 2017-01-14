David Bowie, Coldplay And Biffy Clyro Nominated For BRITs 2017

14th January 2017, 19:37

The nominations for this year’s award ceremony have been announced…

David Bowie 2015

David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations at this year BRIT Awards.

The legend, who died in January 2016, has been nominated for Best British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year for his final LP Blackstar.

The BRIT Awards 2017 with Mastercard is to be broadcast on ITV on Wednesday 22 February 2017 from The O2 Arena, London.

Grime artist Skepta and pop group Little Mix lead 2017’s nominees with three nods each.

The late Leonard Cohen has received his first BRIT Award nomination in International Male Solo Artist, while The 1975, Bastille, Radiohead and Biffy Clyro all get nominations for Best British Group.

Stockport’s Blossoms are nominated for Best British Breakthrough Act, alongside another Radio X favourite Rag ’N’ Bone Man,

The full list of nominations is as follows:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST 

In association with Apple Music Craig David
David Bowie
Kano  
Michael Kiwanuka  
Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

In association with Apple Music Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao

BRITISH GROUP 

The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT 

Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE 

Rag’n’Bone Man

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker - Faded
Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car
Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie - Blackstar
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love And Hate
Skepta - Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car
Little Mix featuring Sean Paul - Hair
One Direction - History
Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé
Christine And The Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest
Drake And Future
Kings Of Leon
Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots

