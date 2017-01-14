David Bowie, Coldplay And Biffy Clyro Nominated For BRITs 2017

David Bowie has received two posthumous nominations at this year BRIT Awards.

The legend, who died in January 2016, has been nominated for Best British Male Solo Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year for his final LP Blackstar.

The BRIT Awards 2017 with Mastercard is to be broadcast on ITV on Wednesday 22 February 2017 from The O2 Arena, London.

Grime artist Skepta and pop group Little Mix lead 2017’s nominees with three nods each.

The late Leonard Cohen has received his first BRIT Award nomination in International Male Solo Artist, while The 1975, Bastille, Radiohead and Biffy Clyro all get nominations for Best British Group.

Stockport’s Blossoms are nominated for Best British Breakthrough Act, alongside another Radio X favourite Rag ’N’ Bone Man,

The full list of nominations is as follows:

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

In association with Apple Music Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

In association with Apple Music Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag’n’Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Rag’n’Bone Man

BRITISH SINGLE

Alan Walker - Faded

Calum Scott - Dancing On My Own

Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

David Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love And Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - Rockabye

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Jonas Blue featuring Dakota - Fast Car

Little Mix featuring Sean Paul - Hair

One Direction - History

Tinie Tempah featuring Zara Larsson - Girls Like Zayn - Pillowtalk

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

Christine And The Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake And Future

Kings Of Leon

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots