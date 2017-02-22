David Bowie Wins Best Album At BRITs As Son Duncan Jones Accepts Award

22nd February 2017, 21:58

The late rock star received his second posthumous award of the evening for his Blackstar album.

David Bowie 2015

David Bowie has won the Mastercard British Album Of The Year for his Blackstar album- the last record he released two days before his passing on 10 January 2016.

The posthumous award - which was presented by Noel Gallagher - was accepted by Bowie's only son, Duncan Jones, who said: “I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad… and I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking: 'What would I want my son to know about his granddad?'

“He’s always been there supporting people who are a little bit weird, a little bit strange and a little bit different.

"So this award is for all the kooks and all those who make the kooks."

See the night's winners below: 

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST 

Emeli Sandé 

BRITISH GROUP 

The 1975 

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST 

David Bowie

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT 

Rag’n’Bone Man

CRITICS’ CHOICE 

Rag’n’Bone Man

BRITISH SINGLE

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

David Bowie - Blackstar

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

One Direction - History

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé 

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Adele

