David Bowie Wins Best Album At BRITs As Son Duncan Jones Accepts Award

BRIT Awards 2017: The Winners
Who's triumphed at this year's BRIT Awards? Get the full list of winners here.
The late rock star received his second posthumous award of the evening for his Blackstar album.
David Bowie has won the Mastercard British Album Of The Year for his Blackstar album- the last record he released two days before his passing on 10 January 2016.
The posthumous award - which was presented by Noel Gallagher - was accepted by Bowie's only son, Duncan Jones, who said: “I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad… and I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking: 'What would I want my son to know about his granddad?'
“He’s always been there supporting people who are a little bit weird, a little bit strange and a little bit different.
"So this award is for all the kooks and all those who make the kooks."
David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones collects @MastercardUK British Album of the Year trophy for 'Blackstar' #BRITs pic.twitter.com/tGLu457oNM— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017
See the night's winners below:
Emeli Sandé
The 1975
David Bowie
Rag’n’Bone Man
Rag’n’Bone Man
Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
David Bowie - Blackstar
One Direction - History
Drake
Beyoncé
A Tribe Called Quest
Adele
