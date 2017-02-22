David Bowie Wins Best Album At BRITs As Son Duncan Jones Accepts Award

David Bowie has won the Mastercard British Album Of The Year for his Blackstar album- the last record he released two days before his passing on 10 January 2016.

The posthumous award - which was presented by Noel Gallagher - was accepted by Bowie's only son, Duncan Jones, who said: “I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad… and I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking: 'What would I want my son to know about his granddad?'

“He’s always been there supporting people who are a little bit weird, a little bit strange and a little bit different.

"So this award is for all the kooks and all those who make the kooks."

David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones collects @MastercardUK British Album of the Year trophy for 'Blackstar' #BRITs pic.twitter.com/tGLu457oNM — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017

See the night's winners below:

BRITISH FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Emeli Sandé

BRITISH GROUP

The 1975

BRITISH MALE SOLO ARTIST

David Bowie

BRITISH BREAKTHROUGH ACT

Rag’n’Bone Man

CRITICS’ CHOICE

Rag’n’Bone Man

BRITISH SINGLE

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

MASTERCARD BRITISH ALBUM OF THE YEAR

David Bowie - Blackstar

BRITISH ARTIST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

One Direction - History

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

Drake

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

Beyoncé

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

A Tribe Called Quest

GLOBAL SUCCESS AWARD

Adele