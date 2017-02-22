The 1975 Win Best British Group At BRIT Awards 2017

The honour marks the first BRIT Award to be received by the band. Radiohead haven't been so lucky, however, having received a whopping 17 awards without any wins. so far.

The Love Me rockers also gave a heartfelt speech about artist speaking out about wider issues in society.

Outspoken frontman Matt Healy said: "A lot of the time people in pop music are told ‘Stay in your lane, when it comes to talking about social issues!’ If you have a platform, please DON’T do that!”