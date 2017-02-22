The 1975 Win Best British Group At BRIT Awards 2017

BRIT Awards 2017: The Winners
Who's triumphed at this year's BRIT Awards? Get the full list of winners here.
The band beat out stiff competition from Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Little Mix and Radiohead.
The 1975 have won the BRIT Award for Best British Group.
The winner of British Group at The #BRITs 2017 is @the1975 !! pic.twitter.com/NWSneb8VbD— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017
The band beat out stiff competition from Bastille, Biffy Clyro, Little Mix and Radiohead to take home the second award of the night.
The honour marks the first BRIT Award to be received by the band. Radiohead haven't been so lucky, however, having received a whopping 17 awards without any wins. so far.
The Love Me rockers also gave a heartfelt speech about artist speaking out about wider issues in society.
Outspoken frontman Matt Healy said: "A lot of the time people in pop music are told ‘Stay in your lane, when it comes to talking about social issues!’ If you have a platform, please DON’T do that!”
