Bosses Will Have Made More Money By Today Than You Will In A Year

Here’s a sobering thought for the first week back at work: top bosses will have already made more money by the first Wednesday in 2017 than an average UK employee will make IN ONE WHOLE YEAR.

Yes, that’s right - welcome to “Fat Cat Wednesday”. LBC have compiled a sobering video showing the average pay of a CEO. Watch it at your own peril.

The High Pay Centre have issued a report that claims the average pay ratio between FTSE100 bosses and their employees is - hold onto your hats - 129:1.

The report also reveals that even if CEOs of big companies work long hours with few holidays, their wage will come to over £1,000 an hour.

That’s compared to the National Living Wage for over 25s, which is a paltry £7.20.