Bosses Will Have Made More Money By Today Than You Will In A Year

Bon Iver Cancel UK Dates
“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…
Skip to Content
Get into the music
4 January is apparently “Fat Cat Wednesday” - and some bosses will have already earned a year’s salary.
Here’s a sobering thought for the first week back at work: top bosses will have already made more money by the first Wednesday in 2017 than an average UK employee will make IN ONE WHOLE YEAR.
Yes, that’s right - welcome to “Fat Cat Wednesday”. LBC have compiled a sobering video showing the average pay of a CEO. Watch it at your own peril.
The Fat Cats Who've Already Made More In 2017 Than You Will All Year
01:13
The High Pay Centre have issued a report that claims the average pay ratio between FTSE100 bosses and their employees is - hold onto your hats - 129:1.
The report also reveals that even if CEOs of big companies work long hours with few holidays, their wage will come to over £1,000 an hour.
That’s compared to the National Living Wage for over 25s, which is a paltry £7.20.
“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…
This gentleman loves burritos so much that he decided to make it official… well, semi-official.
The star is looking to compile outtakes from the comedy as a tribute to his colleague Caroline Aherne.
The Stockport band are looking for a female vocalist for LP number two… and they’re after the biggest name they can get.
The classic 1977 track will be pressed as a vinyl picture disc in February.
The Californian festival has announced its bill for this summer, which also includes Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
Comments
Powered by Facebook