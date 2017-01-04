Bon Iver Cancel UK Dates

4th January 2017, 13:14

“Personal reasons” have caused Justin Vernon and co to shelve their European tour next month…

Bon Iver 2009

Bon Iver have cancelled their upcoming UK and European dates due to “personal reasons”.

The US group - led by frontman and songwriter Justin Vernon - were due to appear at shows in Blackpool, Edinburgh and four nights in London following dates in France, the Netherlands, Germay, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Belgium.

A message on the band’s official Twitter revealed the gigs had been shelved due to “personal reasons” and that the dates would not be re-scheduled. The message ended with the statement “Our deepest apologies to all of our fans. We will be back.”

The affected US shows are:

10 February Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
12 February Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh
13 February Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh
15 February Roundhouse, London
16 February Roundhouse, London
17 February O2 Academy Brixton, London
19 February Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London
20 February Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London

Bon Iver released their third album, in September 2016 and are due to play Coachella festival in April.

