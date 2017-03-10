Bolton Wanderers' Response To A Homophobic Football Fan Is Quality

Bolton Wanderers have posted the perfect response to a homophobic football fan on Twitter.

The club found themselves at the centre of a dispute, when they were name dropped by someone criticising Man United's partnership with LGBT equality organisation, Stonewall.

We've become the first UK football club to partner with LGBT equality charity @StonewallUK : https://t.co/yFB6alUjxl #allredallequal pic.twitter.com/4elOmr8kdz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 7, 2017

When the disgruntled fan in question said he'd "rather support a Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality," Bolton came back with a classic response.

See it here:

Top marks Bolton.

Their banter and support for the LGBT community wasn't lost on Twitter either, with people rushing to support them.

Well played guys.