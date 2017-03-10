Bolton Wanderers' Response To A Homophobic Football Fan Is Quality

These Are Apparently The Uni Degrees We Regret The Most...
It's bad news for the arts and social sciences.
The football club were thrown into the mix by a fan who criticised Man Utd's partnership with Stonewall.
Bolton Wanderers have posted the perfect response to a homophobic football fan on Twitter.
The club found themselves at the centre of a dispute, when they were name dropped by someone criticising Man United's partnership with LGBT equality organisation, Stonewall.
We've become the first UK football club to partner with LGBT equality charity @StonewallUK : https://t.co/yFB6alUjxl #allredallequal pic.twitter.com/4elOmr8kdz— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 7, 2017
When the disgruntled fan in question said he'd "rather support a Bolton Wanderers than a club that endorses immorality," Bolton came back with a classic response.
See it here:
We'd rather you didn't. #TeamStonewall https://t.co/1ZhiIx7rxg— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) March 7, 2017
Top marks Bolton.
Their banter and support for the LGBT community wasn't lost on Twitter either, with people rushing to support them.
.@OfficialBWFC pic.twitter.com/wlM2XGMndW— Tom [PositiveLad] (@PositiveLad) March 7, 2017
@OfficialBWFC @mdonald1987 @fortunefilmzng well played Bolton, well played. pic.twitter.com/13oMGnLmH1— Chris White (@chriswvtr) March 7, 2017
@OfficialBWFC bloody brilliant— sayward light (@saywardlight) March 7, 2017
@OfficialBWFC pic.twitter.com/iobEcTnTRE— Joe Rutland (@Jrutlanddesign) March 7, 2017
.@OfficialBWFC pic.twitter.com/7MQb5D9lmC— Nick Winn (@Winn1) March 7, 2017
@OfficialBWFC pic.twitter.com/scZG3bP8Ke— Eva (@EvaMcL3) March 7, 2017
Well played guys.
