PHOTO: Bob Dylan Accepted His Nobel Prize In A Hoodie

Bob Dylan finally accepted his Nobel Prize for Literature last week, and he did it pretty casually.

An image posted by The Local Sweden sees the Like A Rolling Stone star collecting his prize in a very casual hoodie and leather jacket.

See him here:

Bob Dylan receives Nobel prize in Stockholm https://t.co/m9v1ZTPUO5 pic.twitter.com/VL0h3knjyg — The Local Sweden (@TheLocalSweden) April 2, 2017

The legendary singer-songwriter was named as the 2016 recipient of the prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition", but has struggled to make it down to Sweden to collect it and even snubbed the official gala due to "pre-existing commitments".

According to the Associated Press, Klas Ostergren - a member of the Swedish Academy - confirmed Dylan accepted his medal and certificate at a hotel on Saturday (1 April), next to the conference centre where he was due to play a gig that night.

Ostergren added that everything went well and that Dylan was "a very nice, kind man".