PHOTO: Bob Dylan Accepted His Nobel Prize In A Hoodie

5th April 2017, 12:02

The Blowin' In The Wind singer finally got his hands on the honour in a particularly low-key fashion.

Bob Dylan performing in 2010

Bob Dylan finally accepted his Nobel Prize for Literature last week, and he did it pretty casually. 

An image posted by The Local Sweden sees the Like A Rolling Stone star collecting his prize in a very casual hoodie and leather jacket. 

See him here: 

The legendary singer-songwriter was named as the 2016 recipient of the prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition", but has struggled to make it down to Sweden to collect it and even snubbed the official gala due to "pre-existing commitments". 

According to the Associated Press,  Klas Ostergren - a member of the Swedish Academy - confirmed Dylan accepted his medal and certificate at a hotel on Saturday (1 April), next to the conference centre where he was due to play a gig that night.

Ostergren added that everything went well and that Dylan was "a very nice, kind man".

