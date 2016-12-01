The Bluetones, Space & Dodgy For 2017 Britpop Festival

Sleeper To Play First Gig In 19 Years At Star Shaped Festival 2017
The band will appear at the Britpop festival alongside the likes of The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy.
The bands will play a string of dates at Star Shaped Festival next year.
The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy have been confirmed for a Britpop festival tour.
The bands will play Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester as part of the Star Shaped Festival 2017, which is organised by the club night of the same name.
The Britpop legends will be joined by the likes of Salad and My Life Story, with one act yet to be announced.
*Festival Announcement*— Star Shaped (@StarShapedClub) November 30, 2016
Tickets will FLY! Pre-sale for Star Shaped mailing list tomorrow, general sale Friday at 9am. Links to follow. pic.twitter.com/Ae8P81tUay
The event, which is now in its second year, promises "6 bands, 4 cities [and] 1 massive celebration of Britpop".
Bobby Charlton Foster, the club's co-founder told Radio X: "The idea of starting Star Shaped came from being underwhelmed by the current state of Indie clubs, and the lack of nights playing pure 90s Britpop. We wanted to bring back the original experience as authentically as possible.
"The festival is just the logical extension of that really."
Tickets go on general sale on Friday from 9am.
29 July - Birmingham, O2 Institute - Buy tickets here
5 August - London, O2 Forum - Buy tickets here
12 August - Glasgow, O2 ABC - Buy tickets here
19 August - Manchester, O2 Ritz - Buy tickets here
See some footage of Shed Seven performing at last year's festival:
