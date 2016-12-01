The Bluetones, Space & Dodgy For 2017 Britpop Festival

The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy have been confirmed for a Britpop festival tour.

The bands will play Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester as part of the Star Shaped Festival 2017, which is organised by the club night of the same name.

The Britpop legends will be joined by the likes of Salad and My Life Story, with one act yet to be announced.

The event, which is now in its second year, promises "6 bands, 4 cities [and] 1 massive celebration of Britpop".

Bobby Charlton Foster, the club's co-founder told Radio X: "The idea of starting Star Shaped came from being underwhelmed by the current state of Indie clubs, and the lack of nights playing pure 90s Britpop. We wanted to bring back the original experience as authentically as possible.

"The festival is just the logical extension of that really."

Tickets go on general sale on Friday from 9am.

See the full Star Shaped Festival 2017 dates:

29 July - Birmingham, O2 Institute

5 August - London, O2 Forum

12 August - Glasgow, O2 ABC

19 August - Manchester, O2 Ritz

See some footage of Shed Seven performing at last year's festival: